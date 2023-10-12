Deals
Sunny, breezy & mild this afternoon. Chance of showers Friday & Friday night.

First Alert Weather
This afternoon, it will be sunny, warm and breezy. Temps in the 70s. Tonight, it will be partly...
This afternoon, it will be sunny, warm and breezy. Temps in the 70s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy. Low temps around 60 degrees. Friday, cloudy. A few showers during the afternoon. High temps reach the low 70s. Friday night, cloudy during the evening with another chance for a few showers after midnight. Low temps in the 60s. Friday night football games will be dry (games well timed in between the chances for showers). Saturday, morning clouds clear, mainly sunny until another area of cloud cover arrives mid to late afternoon. Breezy conditions with temps in the low 70s. Saturday night, cloudy and cool. Low 50s. Sunday, cloudy and cool. Areas of drizzle and really cool for this time of the year. Upper 50s and low 60s for high temps. The cool and cloudy conditions will continue for Monday. Another day with high temps only makes it to the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny and still cool. High temps in the 60s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, it will be sunny, warm and breezy. Temps in the 70s. Tonight, it will be partly cloudy. Low temps around 60 degrees. Friday, cloudy. A few showers during the afternoon. High temps reach the low 70s. Friday night, cloudy during the evening with another chance for a few showers after midnight. Low temps in the 60s. Friday night football games will be dry (games well timed in between the chances for showers).

Saturday, morning clouds clear, mainly sunny until another area of cloud cover arrives mid to late afternoon. Breezy conditions with temps in the low 70s. Saturday night, cloudy and cool. Low 50s. Sunday, cloudy and cool. Areas of drizzle and really cool for this time of the year. Upper 50s and low 60s for high temps.

The cool and cloudy conditions will continue for Monday. Another day with high temps only makes it to the upper 50s and low 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday, sunny and still cool. High temps in the 60s.

