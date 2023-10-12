Deals
Sheet Pan Caramel Apples

Kenny James shares how to make caramel apples the easy way
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Caramel apples are arguably one of the messier Halloween treats. They’re awkward to hold and they aren’t easy to eat. That’s why Kenny James decided to make them the easy way.

Sheet Pan Caramel Apples are fun and fully customizable. All you need to do is buy some caramel sauce or melt your own caramel, spread it over sliced Granny Smith apples, and then top with your favorite candy!

Topping Ideas:

  • Mini M&M’s
  • Chopped Nuts
  • Chocolate Chips
  • Melted Chocolate
  • White Chocolate + Cinnamon Sugar
  • Crushed Pretzel Pieces
  • Mini Marshmallows
  • Chopped Candy Bar Pieces
  • Peanut Butter Chips
  • Crushed Oreos
  • Graham Cracker Crumbs

