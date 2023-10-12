HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Caramel apples are arguably one of the messier Halloween treats. They’re awkward to hold and they aren’t easy to eat. That’s why Kenny James decided to make them the easy way.

Sheet Pan Caramel Apples are fun and fully customizable. All you need to do is buy some caramel sauce or melt your own caramel, spread it over sliced Granny Smith apples, and then top with your favorite candy!

Topping Ideas:

Mini M&M’s

Chopped Nuts

Chocolate Chips

Melted Chocolate

White Chocolate + Cinnamon Sugar

Crushed Pretzel Pieces

Mini Marshmallows

Chopped Candy Bar Pieces

Peanut Butter Chips

Crushed Oreos

Graham Cracker Crumbs

