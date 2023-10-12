Road projects, bridge trail underway for the city of Guntersville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A new traffic signal on Hwy. 431 outside of Guntersville is expected make a hazardous stretch of road a bit safer for drivers.

“There has been a history of high accidents at that location. Over the years there have been several fatalities,” Curtis Vincent with the Alabama Department of Transportation said.

He says a new signal at the intersection of US-431 and AL-79 will allow drivers to merge smoothly.

“It will stop one side of 431 and allow traffic on 79 to exit and come on to 431 but be protected,” Vincent said.

Just up the road, Vincent says the city of Guntersville has the green light to start expanding a bridge trail that will add more walking trails to the eastern portion of US-431.

“The city’s going to connect to the other side a walking trail which is about seven-point-something miles already in place. That will give connectivity and walkability all the way to the new City Harbor,” Vincent said.

Mayor Leigh Dollar says city employees will be building the trail and the project is being paid for with $1.4 million in federal grants. After years of trying to bid out the project will contractors, Dollar says using city forces will prove to be cost-effective.

“It will save the tax payers a whole lot of money by letting our forces who are very capable of doing this project to do this,” Dollar said.

She also says this is just one phase of an even bigger vision for the city. Dollar says she hopes to continue expanding the trails until the entire peninsula of the city is connected by trails.

“It’s something everybody can use so it’s very important to me that we are walkable and you are able to get to different areas of the city through the walking trails,” Dollar said.

