Our top 5 anticipated Halloween costumes for 2023

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween will be here before we know it, and if you’re anything like us, you still haven’t decided on what you’re going to be this year.

Tasha Nelson helped us break down 5 costumes that we think will be popular for Halloween 2023.

5. Y2K-themed costumes /pop culture :

- Clueless

- Mean Girls

- Legally Blonde

- 13 Going On 30

2000's fashion and movie costumes will always be a classic (Tasha Nelson)

4. Megan (from the new horror movie, “M3GAN”)

A costume of the horror movie character, Megan (Tasha Nelson)

3. Wednesday Adams

- Original ‘Wednesday’

- Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’

Wednesday Adams costumes, both old and new, will always be a classic (Tasha Nelson)

2. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé/Eras Tour and Renaissance Tour

Beyonce and Taylor costumes will be popular following their tours and upcoming movies (Tasha Nelson)

1. Barbie and Ken

- Real-World Cowgirl Barbie

- Real-World Cowboy Ken

- Roller Skate Barbie

- Roller Skate Ken

Barbie is projected to be the most popular costume this Halloween (Tasha Nelson)

