Our top 5 anticipated Halloween costumes for 2023
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween will be here before we know it, and if you’re anything like us, you still haven’t decided on what you’re going to be this year.
Tasha Nelson helped us break down 5 costumes that we think will be popular for Halloween 2023.
5. Y2K-themed costumes /pop culture :
- Clueless
4. Megan (from the new horror movie, “M3GAN”)
3. Wednesday Adams
2. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé/Eras Tour and Renaissance Tour
1. Barbie and Ken
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.