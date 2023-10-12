Deals
One killed, one hurt in Guntersville wreck

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead and a second is hurt after a crash on Highway 431 Wednesday afternoon.

Guntersville police say the crash happened near Baptist Camp Road around 5:40 p.m. Investigators say Joshua Green of Boaz was killed when his SUV struck another vehicle. The driver of the other car was also rushed to the hospital. Their condition isn’t available at this time.

Guntersville Police are handling the investigation.

