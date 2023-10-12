Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

No. 22 LSU hosts Auburn as SEC West race takes shape

No. 22 LSU needs a victory over visiting Auburn on Saturday to remain in control of its fate in the SEC Western Division race
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown...
Auburn running back Jarquez Hunter (27) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against Georgia during the first half of an NCAA football game, Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/ Butch Dill )(Butch Dill | AP)
By The Assoc
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Auburn (3-2, 0-2 SEC) at No. 22 LSU (4-2, 3-1), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN).

Line: LSU by 11 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Series record: LSU leads 32-24-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

LSU is coming off a big victory at Missouri and needs to win to remain in control of its fate in the seemingly wide-open SEC West race. Auburn is chasing its first conference victory and first triumph over a ranked team this season.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn has struggled to pass the ball and LSU has been equally lousy defending the pass. Something has to give. Auburn is 119th of 130 FBS teams in passing offense, averaging just 156.2 yards a game with a paltry five touchdowns. LSU is 119th in defending the pass, giving up 282.7 yards on average along with 15 scoring passes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Auburn: QB Payton Thorne appears to have a firm hold on the starting job but had more rushing yards (92) than passing (82) against No. 1 Georgia. This could be a chance to get the passing game going. Backup Robby Ashford passed for 337 yards against LSU last season and still figures to play a role.

LSU: Dual threat QB Jayden Daniels leads the SEC and ranks No. 2 in the nation in total offense with 398.5 yards per game (328.2 passing, 70.3 rushing). Daniels has accounted for four or more TDs in five consecutive games, the longest such streak in school history.

FACTS & FIGURES

The home team has won 18 of the last 23 meetings in the series. LSU leads 19-6-1 at Tiger Stadium. ... These teams are not scheduled to play one another next season, ending a 32-year streak of annual match-ups. ... Auburn has scored 17 touchdowns, 12 of them on the ground. ... Auburn’s Jaylin Simpson has four interceptions to tie for the national lead (.80 per game). He was the first Auburn player with interceptions in three straight games since Jerraud Powers in 2007. ... LSU WR Brian Thomas' nine TDs receiving were the most in the nation through last weekend's games. He’s caught 37 passes for 603 yards. ... Fellow LSU WR Malik Nabers is No. 2 in the nation in yards receiving (771), while his 46 catches rank second in the SEC and fifth nationally. ... RB Logan Diggs had his second straight 100-yard game last week vs. Missouri with a career-high 134 yards and a TD rushing.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Deadly Decatur shooting
Decatur mayor speaks out following lawyer’s call for action after officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) scrambles for a first down against Mississippi State...
Milroe, SEC West leader No. 11 Alabama host sliding Arkansas team
Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley, a candidate for the Democratic...
Democratic challenger raises more campaign cash than GOP incumbent in Mississippi governor’s race
FILE - Republican Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves addresses supporters in Jackson, Miss., after...
Man being sued over Mississippi welfare spending files his own suit against the governor
San Ysidro's Mikey Williams #1 in action against Christopher Columbus during a high school...
Memphis hoops recruit Mikey Williams ordered to stand trial on 6 felony gun charges