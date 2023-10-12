Deals
Marshall Co. woman killed in Cullman Co. two-vehicle wreck

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck in Cullman County claimed the life of a Marshall County woman.

The crash happened on U.S. 278 near mile marker 86, seven miles east of Cullman on Wednesday night.

Officials say 74-year-old Sheila Sisson was critically injured when the Chevrolet Cobalt she3 was driving was hit by a Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old.

Sisson was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

