Marshall Co. woman killed in Cullman Co. two-vehicle wreck

CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle wreck in Cullman County claimed the life of a Marshall County woman.

The crash happened on U.S. 278 near mile marker 86, seven miles east of Cullman on Wednesday night.

Officials say 74-year-old Sheila Sisson was critically injured when the Chevrolet Cobalt she3 was driving was hit by a Ford Fusion driven by a 17-year-old.

Sisson was transported to Cullman Regional Medical Center for treatment, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division are investigating the wreck.

