Mars Hill wins Play of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Mars Hill Bible Panthers are all alone in Class 3A at number one in the latest Alabama Sports Writers State Football rankings.

The Panthers also win the 48 Blitz Play of the Week behind Griffin Hanson’s 51-yard Touchdown run in Week 6 against the Colbert County Indians.

The Panthers garnered 51 percent of the voting to bring home top honors.

Mars Hill faces Phil Campbell Friday.

