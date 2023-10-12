Deals
Mars Hill wins Play of the Week

Griffin Hanson runs 51 yards for TD
Mars Hill Bible Panthers Quarterback Griffin Hanson runs 51 yards for a Touchdown against Colbert County.
By Carl Prather
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Mars Hill Bible Panthers are all alone in Class 3A at number one in the latest Alabama Sports Writers State Football rankings.

The Panthers also win the 48 Blitz Play of the Week behind Griffin Hanson’s 51-yard Touchdown run in Week 6 against the Colbert County Indians.

The Panthers garnered 51 percent of the voting to bring home top honors.

Mars Hill faces Phil Campbell Friday.

