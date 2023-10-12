Deals
Man arrested, accused of trying to convince a child to have sex

John Justin McCall Mugshot
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison Police have arrested and charged a man accused of trying to meet a child to have sex.

51-year-old John McCall is charged with electronic solicitation of a child and for failing to register as a sex offender upon entering Alabama.

Madison police officers arrested McCall Wednesday afternoon according to Cpt. Lamar Anderson. He did not give details about his charges, but says more information will be release at a later date.

McCall remains in the Madison County Jail on a $43,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

