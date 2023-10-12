Madison Co. deputy-involved shooting investigation concluded, heads to district attorney’s desk for review

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - It has been nearly nine months since Ray King, 50 was shot and killed by Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies outside of his home.

WAFF 48 News was informed by a reliable source that ALEA’s investigation into that shooting has concluded and is heading to the desk of the Madison County District Attorney.

On the night of Jan. 5, 2023, Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Dixon Road.

Family members say deputies were at the wrong home and that King thought the deputies were burglars which is why he went to check things out.

Deputies said King was armed and when he was ordered to put down his gun, he did not comply. The family says the deputies did not have their lights on and did not say anything before they shot King.

WAFF 48 News has filed numerous freedom of information act requests for records related to this shooting but we were told no such records exist. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has not commented on the situation and deferred all questions to ALEA.

The Madison County District Attorney says it will be several weeks before his office is finished with it’s review

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.