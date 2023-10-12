Jones family continues fight to reclaim land in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In January, WAFF 48 News introduced you to the Jones family. The family believes that decades ago, Huntsville city officials at the time stole the land their family once owned.

The family believes that decades ago, Huntsville city officials, at the time, stole the land their family once owned. The land was ten acres along Holmes Avenue, where the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s business administration building now currently stands.

The five surviving Jones siblings say the land was condemned by the city and seized with falsified documentation. They were forced off the property in 1958.

The family believes their claim should lead to compensation and even scholarships from UAH for future Jones family members.

Since the WAFF 48 News report aired in January, the family says UAH leaders did invite them to lunch to discuss possibly erecting a historical marker on campus but the family felt as though, that was a slap in the face.

“If you want to talk to me, talk to me about the struggles our family [have] because of this imminent domain that they posed on my family,” Michael Jones said. “If you want to talk to me about the wealth that we lost. We are a family that will not give up because everything is at stake for our generations to come.”

The family created a petition to get their land back and so far it has over 7,000 signatures with the goal of receiving 10,000.

To rally support for their cause, the Jones family is hosting an event called ‘Activate Huntsville’ beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Luke Christian Church on Sparkman Drive.

“The goal is to bring out as many people who would sign our petition, as many who would like to participate in our walk. Come out and support us,” said Brenda Jones.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.