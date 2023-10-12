Infamous tri-state wedding crasher arrested after stealing from couple in Mississippi, still faces charges in Lauderdale Co.

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A Mississippi woman known for not only crashing weddings but stealing from the bride and groom is at it again.

Sandra Henson is now facing new charges even though she is currently on probation for walking away with gifts and cash from other weddings.

Henson was indicted on two theft charges in 2019 for stealing gifts and money from weddings in Florence and Tuscumbia. She has also been connected to more than a dozen thefts at weddings in Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi. At these weddings Henson would dine with the family and even help clean up the reception afterward.

She was indicted in her home state of Mississippi in 2021 and pleaded guilty. Her sentence? Five years of probation. But probation was not enough to keep her away from a couple’s wedding in Pontotoc, Mississippi just last week.

Her victims this time were newlyweds Lexi and Brady Butler. The bride and groom had no idea it was happening but the family did.

“We had no idea she was there,” Lexi said. “Just after she was already outside and they were waiting for law enforcement to come is when they came in and told us.”

The Butlers say they were too busy in marital bliss to realize the uninvited guest. Thanks to a hungry infant, Henson was caught in the act.

“Everybody in the facility knew to go outside, well that’s when she decided to make her move I guess,” Lexi said. “So my sister’s infant started crying for a bottle, she ran back in and tried not to miss the fake leave to mix a bottle real quick in the bridal suite and she heard something and turned around and Sandra was in there.”

While getting the third degree from family members, Henson finally admitted to swiping cash from the wedding coordinator’s purse.

“She just pulled it out of her bra after we threatened her multiple times to call law enforcement and she made the comment, I don’t want to go back to jail,” Lexi’s sister, Kristian Joshlin said.

Now the question is, how did Henson know about the Butler’s special day?

“I guess the Knot, I feel like that’s where she gets a lot of her information from but you never know,” Lexi said.

The Knot is a website that helps couples plan their big day. Family members say they also found Henson’s notebook which was filled with other weddings she planned to attend, one of those was an upcoming wedding for one of the Butler’s friends.

“It was on the list and their information hasn’t been public yet, they haven’t sent any invitations or anything out,” Brady said. “Not sure how she got that. They were registered on some website.”

Despite police showing up, the Butlers said Henson did not ruin their special day.

“When we look back on the day, I feel like we had the best day,” Lexi said. “We are not mad at her, we don’t hold a grudge or nothing like that we forgive her. She is definitely battling something bigger than we know about and I feel for her there.”

The Lauderdale County District Attorney Chris Connolly tells WAFF 48 News that Henson is wanted for failing to appear.

She is facing two theft charges for allegedly stealing items from weddings in 2019. Connolly says they are working to get Henson on the docket in December.

