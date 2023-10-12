Deals
‘Inaccurate information...’: Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion releases message about officer-involved shooting

Decatur Police Department(DPD)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion released a new statement on Wednesday afternoon in reference to the officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 39-year-old Steve Perkins on Sept. 29.

In the statement Pinion stated that the department, “provided inaccurate information about the interaction between Mr. Perkins and the officer” in their initial release following the shooting.

The original statement provided by the Decatur Police Department on Sept. 29 stated that “officers on scene ordered the homeowner[Perkins] to drop his weapon, which he refused to do.” In Pinion’s new statement he stated in part, “We now know the officer identified themselves as ‘police’ and ordered Mr. Perkins to ‘get on the ground’ prior to the officer firing rather than ordering him to drop the weapon at that time.”

9/29 ALEA UPDATE: On Friday, Sept. 29, at the request of the Decatur Police Chief, Todd Pinion, Special Agents with the...

Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Friday, September 29, 2023

Pinion followed up on that by stating that the department had “erred in stating Mr. Perkins ‘refused’ to drop his firearm prior to the shooting.” He apologized for the “inaccurate description of the encounter” in the original statement.

Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion’s full statement:

A message from Chief Todd Pinion: There is understandably much public conversation about the shooting of Stephen...

Posted by Decatur Police Department Alabama on Wednesday, October 11, 2023

