Horror movie fans put their knowledge to the test
The Deep presents horror movie trivia
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - How well do you know horror movies?
Payton put four horror movie fans to the ultimate test in a two-on-two trivia competition. Right now, on our website, we have a Halloween movie quiz that you can take for yourself. Test your knowledge here.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!
Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.