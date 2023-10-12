Deals
Havoc Time!

Huntsville Havoc open season October 20th
Huntsville Havoc Coach Stuart Stefan (pictured) spoke with media members during Huntsville Havoc Media Day.
By Carl Prather
Updated: 39 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The good guys are ready for season 20 in Huntsville!

The Huntsville Havoc held their annual Media Day for North Alabama media Wednesday October 11th.

The Havoc will have a new head Coach in the coaches box in former player Stuart Stefan.

Stefan, previously an assistant coach with the Havoc, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the position, having played for the team from 2011 to 2018.

“You know I think we’ve had an older team the last couple of years, they’ve retired, gotten jobs and moved on,” Stefan said. “A lot of these young guys move quicker, faster, fans should be excited to see a bit of a quicker pace, some guys really getting after it these next couple days, so it will be exciting to see.”

The Havoc open the season October 20th against the Birmingham Bulls.

The Havoc’s home season opener is October 27th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

