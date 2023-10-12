The Haunted History of Huntsville’s Bibb Family

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you are a long-time Huntsville resident or if you’ve gone on a historical ghost walk downtown, you might recognize the name “Bibb.”

Surrounding the Bibb family is a laundry list of ghostly encounters, starting with William Bibb. The first governor of Alabama, William died after falling from a horse. People to this day claim to hear him riding in his horse and carriage away from his grave and towards his home.

William was the first governor of Alabama (SueAnne Griffith)

Thomas was the 2nd governor of Alabama (SueAnne Griffith)

Mary Chambers Bibb, the daughter-in-law of Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb, died shortly after her wedding in 1834. Legend has it that she was accidentally poisoned.

People say the gravesite is haunted (SueAnne Griffith)

The family built her a mausoleum in Maple Hill, which happened to be the first in the city. The story goes that she was buried in her wedding dress and might be sitting in a rocking chair. One version of the story is that if you knock on the side of the mausoleum, she’ll respond by rocking in her chair and you can hear it creaking.

