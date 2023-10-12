Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

The fight continues for a Huntsville family to reclaim land they believe was stolen from them

The fight continues for a Huntsville family to reclaim land they believe was stolen from them
The fight continues for a Huntsville family to reclaim land they believe was stolen from them(WAFF)
By Margo Gray
Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In January, WAFF 48 News introduced you to the Jones family. The family believes that decades ago, Huntsville city officials at the time stole the land their family once owned.

The family believes that decades ago, Huntsville city officials, at the time, stole the land their family once owned. The land was ten acres along Holmes Avenue, where the University of Alabama in Huntsville’s business administration building now currently stands.

The five surviving Jones siblings say the land was condemned by the city and seized with falsified documentation. They were forced off the property in 1958.

The family believes their claim should lead to compensation and even scholarships from UAH for future Jones family members.

Since the WAFF 48 News report aired in January, the family says UAH leaders did invite them to lunch to discuss possibly erecting a historical marker on campus but the family felt as though, that was a slap in the face.

“If you want to talk to me, talk to me about the struggles our family [have] because of this imminent domain that they posed on my family,” Michael Jones said. “If you want to talk to me about the wealth that we lost. We are a family that will not give up because everything is at stake for our generations to come.”

The family created a petition to get their land back and so far it has over 7,000 signatures with the goal of receiving 10,000.

To rally support for their cause, the Jones family is hosting an event called ‘Activate Huntsville’ beginning at 11 a.m. on Saturday at St. Luke Christian Church on Sparkman Drive.

“The goal is to bring out as many people who would sign our petition, as many who would like to participate in our walk. Come out and support us,” said Brenda Jones.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Deadly Decatur shooting
Decatur mayor speaks out following lawyer’s call for action after officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Police on the scene of a Truist Bank Robbery in Huntsville
Bank robbery under investigation in Huntsville
Location of Wednesday's fatal crash
One killed, one hurt in Guntersville wreck
BLUEPRINT WAFF MGN
Why builders risk insurance might be your best bet during that home renovation
Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
John Justin McCall Mugshot
Man arrested, accused of trying to convince a child to have sex