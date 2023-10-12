The Enchanted Garden
A closer look at a local garden center
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a local garden center that’s staffed with knowledgeable staff, look no further than The Enchanted Garden in Madison, Al.
Products:
- Plants - Annuals and Perennials
- Custom Greenery Arrangements
- Custom Flower Containers/Baskets
- Garden Supplies
- Pest Control Products
- Trees - Flowering, Evergreen, Fruit, Ornamental
- Shrubs
- Gifts
Services:
- Landscape Design
- Landscape Installation
- Sitting Walls
- Retaining Walls
- Planting
The Enchanted Garden is located at 4015 Lawsons Ridge Dr, Madison, AL 35757.
