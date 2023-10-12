Deals
The Enchanted Garden

A closer look at a local garden center
A look inside what Enchanted Garden in Madison has to offer
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - If you’re looking for a local garden center that’s staffed with knowledgeable staff, look no further than The Enchanted Garden in Madison, Al.

Products:

  • Plants - Annuals and Perennials
  • Custom Greenery Arrangements
  • Custom Flower Containers/Baskets
  • Garden Supplies
  • Pest Control Products
  • Trees - Flowering, Evergreen, Fruit, Ornamental
  • Shrubs
  • Gifts

Services:

  • Landscape Design
  • Landscape Installation
  • Sitting Walls
  • Retaining Walls
  • Planting

The Enchanted Garden is located at 4015 Lawsons Ridge Dr, Madison, AL 35757.

