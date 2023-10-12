Decatur City Councilman calls on city leaders for ‘accountability’ following Steve Perkins’ death

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been nearly two weeks since Steve Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police. Everyday that passes, the calls for justice get louder.

Those calls are now being echoed by City Councilman Billy Jackson.

“There has to be accountability and when a department head accepts the position as the director of the department, then they accept the accountability for the actions of that department,” Jackson said.

Jackson is calling for Chief of Police Todd Pinion’s badge.

“Pinion has to accept and be accountable for the actions of the people of his department,” Jackson said.

In response Pinion provided WAFF 48 News with this statement:

“I was appointed chief of police by this council in May 2022 and I intend to continue to lead and serve this community and our department.”

Pinion isn’t the only city official Jackson is calling on. He’s also calling on Mayor Tab Bowling to take action and start determination hearings for the officer’s involved.

“There’s a process that has to be followed,” Jackson said. “It shouldn’t just be the officer who did the shooting, all of the officers who were involved need to be held accountable as well and we have the latitude to start the process with Chief Pinion.”

Jackson wants the public to know, no information surrounding Perkin’s death can be released until the state’s investigation is complete.

Leaders with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told WAFF 48 News that there is no update on their investigation at this time.

