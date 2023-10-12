Crime Stoppers: Woman steals another woman’s bag, car from Huntsville gym

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police say there is a woman making her way around town and hitting local gyms. Officials say she’s not there to workout rather she’s there to steal.

Police say the woman walked into 24e Health Club on University Drive. The victim says she placed her bad in one of the lockers and when she was went back her bag was gone.

After realizing her bag was gone from her locker she went out to the parking lot to realize that her car was gone too.

Officials say this is not her first time doing something similar. If you know who she is or anyone else on this list, contact police.

Shawntarrica Shealy is accused of stealing checks from her victim and then forging them to get cash.

Cody Terry is charged with leaving the Scene of an accident with Injuries. Police say he caused a wreck that left someone injured and then took off.

Daniel Hurt Jr. allegedly attempted to buy a gun while he was under a protection order from the court. He’s charged with Improper Transfer of Weapon Paperwork.

Kenny Clark is being hit with Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. Police believe he was paid over $50,000 for home repairs that never got done.

Christopher Burge Sr. is wanted on a Domestic Violence-charge after police say he choked his live in girlfriend until she was unconscious.

If you have seen any of these people, just call 53-crime. You can also text or email your tips.

