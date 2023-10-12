Deals
Clearing skies Thursday with breezy winds and highs in the 70s

First Alert Forecast
WAFF Future Radar
WAFF Future Radar(WAFF)
By Eric Burke
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Thursday morning.  We are kicking off the day with mainly cloudy skies and a damp feel to the morning from yesterday’s rain showers. 

Some light sprinkles will be expected early today in our eastern counties with some areas of isolated fog for the morning commute.  Cloud cover will start to break up as we go through late morning into the afternoon, highs today will reach the middle to upper 70s.  Today will be another breezy day with the easterly wind gusting over 20 miles per hour during the afternoon.  Skies will stay partly cloudy overnight with mild low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. 

Clouds will quickly move in for Friday with some isolated showers through the day, highs will stay in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a breezy northwest wind.  A cold front will move in late Friday night into Saturday morning and will bring us some very isolated rain showers.  Rainfall totals will likely be in a few hundredths of an inch range. 

Saturday will be a pretty nice October day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and high temps near 70 degrees.  Sunday will bring in overcast skies and some periods of drizzle, highs will be much cooler in the lower 60s.  The stretch of 60s will continue through most of next week with very few chances for light rain showers.

