Bus driver for Madison County School System accused of DUI sued by victim of crash

A West Virginia school bus driver has been arrested on DUI charges, according to a criminal...
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County bus driver who is currently facing DUI charges is now facing a civil suit from the driver who was hit on the day he was arrested.

In September, 44-year-old Chris Brazelton was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after the bus crash. At the time of the crash, 10 Madison County students were on the bus. Before the crash, a concerned neighbor saw the bus driving erratically and called the school system.

The school system sent out an employee to check on Brazelton but gave him the okay to continue on his route. That school employee is also named in the lawsuit.

Attorney Hunter Garnett says his client was injured in that incident and lost wages because he was working at the time of the wreck. He says workers’ compensation is covering his medical bills, however, he says this lawsuit is bigger than just money.

“This case is really about the bus driver’s conduct. This case is about keeping our roads safe and keeping our children safe,” Garnett said. “And my client is the individual that’ll bring this claim forward to hold this bus driver accountable.”

He also says state workers often have immunity from civil claims but says there are ways around that immunity.

“There’s an exception to that rule where a state employee disregards a written safety rule such as not driving while under the influence of drugs that allows us to proceed with the civil prosecution,” he said.

According to a spokesperson with the Madison County School System, Brazelton’s employment status is still pending disciplinary review by the Board of Education. Regarding the lawsuit, the spokesperson says they cannot comment on pending litigation.

