Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Boaz man killed in car wreck in Claysville

Marshall County Coroner's Office logo
Marshall County Coroner's Office logo(Marshall County Coroner's Office)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 431 in the Claysville area on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday close to Baptist Camp Road.

The coroner’s office said Joshua Green, 37, of Boaz, died on scene.

Guntersville Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Deadly Decatur shooting
Decatur mayor speaks out following lawyer’s call for action after officer-involved shooting

Latest News

Patrick Knittle mugshot from Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Tenn.
Tennessee man arrested on several charges of incest and rape
John Justin McCall Mugshot
Man arrested, accused of trying to convince a child to have sex
Huntsville Havoc Coach Stuart Stefan (pictured) spoke with media members during Huntsville...
Havoc prepare for SPHL season
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
‘Inaccurate information...’: Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion releases message about officer-involved shooting