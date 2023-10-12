Boaz man killed in car wreck in Claysville

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Boaz man was killed in a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 431 in the Claysville area on Wednesday, according to the Marshall County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators said the crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday close to Baptist Camp Road.

The coroner’s office said Joshua Green, 37, of Boaz, died on scene.

Guntersville Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

