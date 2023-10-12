Bank robbery under investigation in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating a late-morning bank robbery.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Truist Bank on University Drive near Old Monrovia Road.

At this time, there are no reports of any injuries and no word on a description for the robber.

WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene. We will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

