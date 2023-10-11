Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Will Ferrell spotted DJing at USC frat party during parents weekend

In videos shared to social media, actor and comedian Will Ferrell can be seen playing music for hundreds of students. (SOURCE: TMX)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A fraternity party at the University of Southern California had a surprise guest for their DJ during parents weekend.

In a video shared on TikTok, Will Ferrell can be seen DJing at a booming party. Hundreds of students begin singing along to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers as the song begins playing.

The comedian and actor, most recently seen in “Barbie,” was at USC during a tailgate party before the school’s football game against the University of Arizona Wildcats.

The 56-year-old can be seen in sunglasses, backwards hat and headphones interacting with some students at the party.

Ferrell’s eldest son, Magnus, is a sophomore at USC. Ferrell himself is a 1990 graduate of the university with a bachelor’s degree in sports information, according to USA Today.

Ferrell had been back to visit his alma mater on multiple occasions, most notably to give a commencement speech in 2017 and to receive an honorary doctorate degree.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
One person dead following two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway, police say
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death

Latest News

A local mother and author shares her story of infant loss and how she took her grief and wrote...
'Another Bright Day' helping children cope with the loss of a sibling
Lady and Christina share books for Halloween and preview upcoming book fair
Snail on the Wall's October Reads
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct....
Number of US citizens killed in the Israel-Hamas war rises to 22
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death