Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Shop books and sip brews

Snail on the Wall hosting a book fair for adults and has their top picks for Halloween reads
Lady and Christina share books for Halloween and preview upcoming book fair
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It wouldn’t be spooky season if we did not give you some book recommendations to get you in the Halloween spirit! Snail on the Wall has seven recommendations and they will all be available to shop in person at their book fair for grown-ups on October 24.

Books & Bews & Boos will kick off at 6 p.m. at Straight to Ale. So, make plans to shop for some books and sip on some brews.

Join Snail on the Wall for a grown-up book fair
Join Snail on the Wall for a grown-up book fair(Lady Smith)

Before the book fair, be sure to check out these titles to plan ahead for what you want to pick up!

By Margaret Renkl
By Margaret Renkl(Lady Smith)

The Comfort of Crows” — With fall in the air, this is a perfect book because it celebrates the seasons. There are fifty-two chapters that follow the creatures and plants in the author’s backyard over the course of a year. 

Described as 'Gilmore Girls but with murder' By Nina Simon
Described as 'Gilmore Girls but with murder' By Nina Simon(Lady Smith)

Mother-Daughter Murder Night” — This has been compared to Gilmore Girls... but with murder. It follows a grandmother, a mother, and a daughter trio who solve a crime.

A supernatural suspense by Elizabeth Hand
A supernatural suspense by Elizabeth Hand(Lady Smith)

A Haunting on the Hill” — This is supernatural suspense. It returns to a literary classic, Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House. This is about a playwright who rents the mansion known as ‘Hill Hous’e as a place to finalize for her acting troupe to rehearse her new play, but then they all experience the hauntings that the house is famous for.

By Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz
By Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz(Lady Smith)

The Haunted Road Atlas” — This book highlights haunted places in cities throughout the South.

By Alan Brown
By Alan Brown(Lady Smith)

The Ghostly Tales of Alabama” — These are some of the famous ghosts that are said to haunt places around our state.

If you’re planning to attend the book fair solely for the brews and boos, below are a few books that will satisfy experience bartenders and dabbling mixologists.

By Shane Carley
By Shane Carley(Lady Smith)

The Home Bartender” includes 175 cocktail recipes that can be made with 4 or fewer ingredients.

by Clayton J Szczech
by Clayton J Szczech(Lady Smith)

A Field Guide to Tequila” tells the history of tequila and the best ways to use it in drinks.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death