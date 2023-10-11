Shop books and sip brews

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It wouldn’t be spooky season if we did not give you some book recommendations to get you in the Halloween spirit! Snail on the Wall has seven recommendations and they will all be available to shop in person at their book fair for grown-ups on October 24.

Books & Bews & Boos will kick off at 6 p.m. at Straight to Ale. So, make plans to shop for some books and sip on some brews.

Join Snail on the Wall for a grown-up book fair (Lady Smith)

Before the book fair, be sure to check out these titles to plan ahead for what you want to pick up!

By Margaret Renkl (Lady Smith)

“The Comfort of Crows” — With fall in the air, this is a perfect book because it celebrates the seasons. There are fifty-two chapters that follow the creatures and plants in the author’s backyard over the course of a year.

Described as 'Gilmore Girls but with murder' By Nina Simon (Lady Smith)

“Mother-Daughter Murder Night” — This has been compared to Gilmore Girls... but with murder. It follows a grandmother, a mother, and a daughter trio who solve a crime.

A supernatural suspense by Elizabeth Hand (Lady Smith)

“A Haunting on the Hill” — This is supernatural suspense. It returns to a literary classic, Shirley Jackson’s The Haunting of Hill House. This is about a playwright who rents the mansion known as ‘Hill Hous’e as a place to finalize for her acting troupe to rehearse her new play, but then they all experience the hauntings that the house is famous for.

By Christine Schiefer and Em Schulz (Lady Smith)

“The Haunted Road Atlas” — This book highlights haunted places in cities throughout the South.

By Alan Brown (Lady Smith)

“The Ghostly Tales of Alabama” — These are some of the famous ghosts that are said to haunt places around our state.

If you’re planning to attend the book fair solely for the brews and boos, below are a few books that will satisfy experience bartenders and dabbling mixologists.

By Shane Carley (Lady Smith)

“The Home Bartender” includes 175 cocktail recipes that can be made with 4 or fewer ingredients.

by Clayton J Szczech (Lady Smith)

“A Field Guide to Tequila” tells the history of tequila and the best ways to use it in drinks.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.