Shoals volunteer firefighters stress the importance of these departments

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Underwood-Petersville Volunteer Fire Department has a specific program to help shepherd people into the department as there can never be enough volunteers.

”In Alabama there are over 800 fire departments that are registered. And over 80% of those are volunteer fire departments,” volunteer firefighter Adam Richardson said.

Richardson says he knows his services are always needed and more people should step up and help.

“A vast majority of people who live in the state of Alabama, if there’s an emergency at their house, if there’s a hazmat incident, if there’s a traffic accident, if there’s a fire, then the people that are going to respond are going to be unpaid volunteers,” he said. “We need all the help that we can get and the statistics are showing that we’ve got less and less people stepping up to volunteer.”

The department has created what they call an explorer program, specifically tailored for teenagers between 14 and 18 years old. Richardson said it shows them what it is like to be an emergency responder.

Explorers are only allowed to go through certain training programs. Richardson said they have had the program for about 15 years now and have never let anyone in the program go out on calls with the firefighters.

“Then we might modify what we’ve been doing with our firefighters to give them the opportunity to experience a little bit of that as well,” Richardson said.

Multiple people have come out of the program and gone into emergency services or remain a volunteer firefighter.

Richardson says they are also looking for retirees who can work in the office with things like bookkeeping and organization.

