Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Shoals volunteer firefighters stress the importance of these departments

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
By Aria Pons
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Underwood-Petersville Volunteer Fire Department has a specific program to help shepherd people into the department as there can never be enough volunteers.

”In Alabama there are over 800 fire departments that are registered. And over 80% of those are volunteer fire departments,” volunteer firefighter Adam Richardson said.

Richardson says he knows his services are always needed and more people should step up and help.

“A vast majority of people who live in the state of Alabama, if there’s an emergency at their house, if there’s a hazmat incident, if there’s a traffic accident, if there’s a fire, then the people that are going to respond are going to be unpaid volunteers,” he said. “We need all the help that we can get and the statistics are showing that we’ve got less and less people stepping up to volunteer.”

The department has created what they call an explorer program, specifically tailored for teenagers between 14 and 18 years old. Richardson said it shows them what it is like to be an emergency responder.

Explorers are only allowed to go through certain training programs. Richardson said they have had the program for about 15 years now and have never let anyone in the program go out on calls with the firefighters.

“Then we might modify what we’ve been doing with our firefighters to give them the opportunity to experience a little bit of that as well,” Richardson said.

Multiple people have come out of the program and gone into emergency services or remain a volunteer firefighter.

Richardson says they are also looking for retirees who can work in the office with things like bookkeeping and organization.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death

Latest News

WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
National fire prevention month: Shoals volunteer firefighters stress the importance of these departments
One killed in single-vehicle wreck after hitting gas main in Lawrence Co.
One killed in single-vehicle wreck after hitting gas main in Lawrence Co.
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell found guilty on 2 misdemeanor charges related to kidnapping hoax
A local mother and author shares her story of infant loss and how she took her grief and wrote...
'Another Bright Day' helping children cope with the loss of a sibling