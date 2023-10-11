Deals
One killed in single-vehicle wreck after hitting gas main in Lawrence Co.

(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Javon Williams
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead following a single-vehicle wreck in Lawrence County.

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, the accident happened at the intersection of Hwy. 20 and Jefferson Street near Courtland.

Norwood says the car hit an above ground natural gas main and ejected the driver who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Courtland Fire Department, Courtland Police Department and a utility company are on the scene attempting to turn off the gas.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

