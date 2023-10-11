Deals
Neighbor of Steve Perkins calls on city leaders to repair bullet holes in his home

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Community members in Decatur continue to call for justice 12 days after Stephen Perkins was killed in an officer-involved shooting. One of those people is Perkins’ neighbor Justin Shepherd.

Shepherd lives across the street where Perkins was killed. He said he wants the officers who shot Perkins to be held accountable, but he also wants the city to be held accountable for what happened to his home.

He discovered his home was riddled with bullet holes the morning after police shot Perkins. Now, he’s calling on city leaders to fix his home.

Shepherd said seven bullets hit his home and several others ricocheted into it. He said one bullet landed just a few feet from his head while he was laying in bed, but no one from the city ever came to his home to assess the damage or offer to repair it.

He even has the bullets from that night still in his possession. Shepherd took his concerns straight to city leaders last Monday and again at Monday night’s City Council work session.

He said Mayor Tab Bowling referred him to their legal department to file a claim.

Shepherd said his frustration comes from city leaders not taking the first steps to make things right.

“Instead of you telling your people to reach out on your behalf to try to make things right, you’re having me call somebody trying to beg for help when it should be the city begging for my forgiveness for putting my life at risk,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd says someone from the city has yet to visit his home and assess the damage.

Bowling told WAFF 48 News that he did refer Shepherd to their legal department, but the city is working on a way to make things right.

