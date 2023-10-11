Man charged with killing Sheffield police officer seeks personnel records

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorneys for accused cop killer Brian Lansing Martin are asking a judge to give them the personnel records for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and Lt. Max Dotson. They’re also requesting training documents from the department, in an apparent preview of one possible defense strategy.

Investigators say Martin shot and killed Sgt. Risner and wounded Lt. Dotson during an incident two years ago. He’s also accused of killing William Mealback Jr. during that same incident.

According to our partners at the Times Daily, Martin’s attorneys are asking for all officer training manuals as well as rules and regulations for firearms, body cameras and dash cameras in addition to the two officers’ personnel files.

Since the shooting, Dotson has been dismissed from the Sheffield Police Department after being found guilty of assault and other charges while off-duty. He’s appealed that conviction and will return to court in December.

We’ve also learned of an incident three months before the shooting involving Sgt. Risner, where he is accused of siccing a police K-9 on a man who was watching police serve a warrant at a neighbor’s home.

