Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Man charged with killing Sheffield police officer seeks personnel records

Brian Martin leaves a Colbert County courtroom
Brian Martin leaves a Colbert County courtroom(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorneys for accused cop killer Brian Lansing Martin are asking a judge to give them the personnel records for Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner and Lt. Max Dotson. They’re also requesting training documents from the department, in an apparent preview of one possible defense strategy.

Investigators say Martin shot and killed Sgt. Risner and wounded Lt. Dotson during an incident two years ago. He’s also accused of killing William Mealback Jr. during that same incident.

According to our partners at the Times Daily, Martin’s attorneys are asking for all officer training manuals as well as rules and regulations for firearms, body cameras and dash cameras in addition to the two officers’ personnel files.

Since the shooting, Dotson has been dismissed from the Sheffield Police Department after being found guilty of assault and other charges while off-duty. He’s appealed that conviction and will return to court in December.

We’ve also learned of an incident three months before the shooting involving Sgt. Risner, where he is accused of siccing a police K-9 on a man who was watching police serve a warrant at a neighbor’s home.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
One person dead following two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway, police say
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
Biden says the FTC’s proposed ban on junk fees will help families and ‘honest’ businesses
A dump truck has overturned on Memorial Parkway.
Dump truck overturns on Memorial Parkway
Huntsville police are searching for a person of interest on Blue Springs Road and Stringfield...
Huntsville police looking for person of interest in domestic incident on Blue Spring Road
State Sen. Roger Bedford (D)
Former Alabama State Senator dead at 67