Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Lions refocus, prepare for road trip

UNA faces Abilene Christian Saturday
The UNA Lions face Abilene Christian Saturday. UNA (2-4) had last week off. Prior to the bye week, UNA played six straight weeks.
By Carl Prather
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First year UNA Head Coach Brent Dearmon coached six straight games to open the 2023 season. After a 2-4 start,  an off week came at the right time.

“We spent a lot of last week working on fundamentals, did a lot of good-on-good scrimmaging just to give our guys more reps,” Dearmon said.

“We’re a young team and the only way to get older is to play ball. So, we put the ball down and played ball a little bit. And then we got to the latter part of the week where we started working on our next opponent. We were able to sit a few guys that were banged up, try to get our guys back healthy, that was the biggest two. We wanted to get fundamentals and get healthy last week.”

Outside of reassessing his entire program, Dearmon also wanted his entire program to rest and hopefully refocus as they prepare for another six-week gauntlet starting with a trip to Abilene Christian.

“What I tried to do is encourage our players and encourage our staff is to get out of the office,” Dearmon said.  “We got another six week grind. We’ve been in a full Fall camp leading into the season pretty much. So, get out of the office one or two days, enjoy your family, get your mind off football, go watch some other people play ball and come back refreshed mentally and physically this week.”

UNA and Abilene Christian kickoff Saturday at 3 PM.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
One person dead following two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway, police say
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death

Latest News

Alabama A&M Quarterback Xavier Lankford throws a pass against Jackson State in the Gulf Coast...
Bulldogs aim to turn page on season
48 Blitz
Sparkman heads into Bob Jones for Week Seven
48 Blitz
48 Blitz: see a full list of Week 6 football games, scores
48 Blitz Week 6: Deshler vs. West Morgan
48 Blitz Week 6: Deshler vs. West Morgan