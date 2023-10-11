Lions refocus, prepare for road trip

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First year UNA Head Coach Brent Dearmon coached six straight games to open the 2023 season. After a 2-4 start, an off week came at the right time.

“We spent a lot of last week working on fundamentals, did a lot of good-on-good scrimmaging just to give our guys more reps,” Dearmon said.

“We’re a young team and the only way to get older is to play ball. So, we put the ball down and played ball a little bit. And then we got to the latter part of the week where we started working on our next opponent. We were able to sit a few guys that were banged up, try to get our guys back healthy, that was the biggest two. We wanted to get fundamentals and get healthy last week.”

Outside of reassessing his entire program, Dearmon also wanted his entire program to rest and hopefully refocus as they prepare for another six-week gauntlet starting with a trip to Abilene Christian.

“What I tried to do is encourage our players and encourage our staff is to get out of the office,” Dearmon said. “We got another six week grind. We’ve been in a full Fall camp leading into the season pretty much. So, get out of the office one or two days, enjoy your family, get your mind off football, go watch some other people play ball and come back refreshed mentally and physically this week.”

UNA and Abilene Christian kickoff Saturday at 3 PM.

