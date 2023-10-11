Deals
Huntsville police looking for person of interest in domestic incident on Blue Spring Road

Huntsville police are searching for a person of interest on Blue Springs Road and Stringfield Road.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers from the Huntsville Police Department were in the area Blue Spring Road and Stringfield Road searching for a person of interest in a domestic related incident Wednesday morning.

A police department spokeswoman said officers were first called to the domestic incident around 10 a.m. She said the other people involved in the domestic incident are with officers and are safe.

