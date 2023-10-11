Huntsville police looking for person of interest in domestic incident on Blue Spring Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers from the Huntsville Police Department were in the area Blue Spring Road and Stringfield Road searching for a person of interest in a domestic related incident Wednesday morning.

A police department spokeswoman said officers were first called to the domestic incident around 10 a.m. She said the other people involved in the domestic incident are with officers and are safe.

