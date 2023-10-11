Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle seeking re-election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle is running for re-election in 2024.

Mayor Battle announced on Wednesday, October 11 in downtown Huntsville’s Roundhouse that he is going to run for another term. If re-elected it would be Battle’s fifth term as Mayor of Huntsville.

Mayor Battle was first elected as mayor in 2008. He would win re-election in 2012, 2016, and 2020 by a landslide - receiving no less than 77% of the vote each time.

This will be Battle’s first campaign since the death of his late wife, Eula, who passed away in 2020.

The Municipal election for the City of Huntsville is August 27, 2024.

If re-elected, Battle would tie Joe Davis’ mark of 5 terms as Huntsville Mayor. The longest serving mayor in city history was Alex McAllister from 1926-1952.

