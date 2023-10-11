The Haunting of Hubert Family Farms

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you ready to experience the terror of a haunted corn maze?

With over a 3/4 mile of scares, Hubert Family Farms is the perfect place for the whole family to enjoy some scares this Halloween season. With a staff of NO touching or harassing monsters, creatures, or actors, there is truly no better spot.

Before it opened to the public, Payton and I ventured into the maze ourselves to see what scare-goers could expect.

Here’s what you need to know:

- Open every Friday & Saturday in October

- 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

- $10 per person

- Age requirement: 10 years old

- Located at 432 Narrow Ln. New Market, AL 35761

To ensure the best possible experience for you and your family, Hubert Family Farms asks you to reserve a day and timeslot for when you will be visiting The Haunting. Reserving tickets online is fast, convenient, and saves you time.

Tickets can be purchased and reserved here.

Please arrive at the farm 10 minutes prior to your ticketed time to check in at the ticket booth. Please note that you must purchase your ticket online and you must sign the virtual waiver to enter the maze. You can find the waiver form here.

