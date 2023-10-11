Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

The Haunting of Hubert Family Farms

Payton and Ellen walk through a haunted corn maze
Payton and Ellen face their fears in a haunted corn maze
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Are you ready to experience the terror of a haunted corn maze?

With over a 3/4 mile of scares, Hubert Family Farms is the perfect place for the whole family to enjoy some scares this Halloween season. With a staff of NO touching or harassing monsters, creatures, or actors, there is truly no better spot.

Before it opened to the public, Payton and I ventured into the maze ourselves to see what scare-goers could expect.

Here’s what you need to know:

- Open every Friday & Saturday in October

- 7 p.m. - 11 p.m.

- $10 per person

- Age requirement: 10 years old

- Located at 432 Narrow Ln. New Market, AL 35761

To ensure the best possible experience for you and your family, Hubert Family Farms asks you to reserve a day and timeslot for when you will be visiting The Haunting. Reserving tickets online is fast, convenient, and saves you time.

Tickets can be purchased and reserved here.

Please arrive at the farm 10 minutes prior to your ticketed time to check in at the ticket booth. Please note that you must purchase your ticket online and you must sign the virtual waiver to enter the maze. You can find the waiver form here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
One person dead following two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway, police say
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death