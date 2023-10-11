Deals
Fire severely damages Huntsville home

Huntsville Fire and Rescue Crews put out house fire on Ruby Grace Drive
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire severely damaged a town home on Ruby Grace Circle south of Hampton Cove.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue officials say the fire started around 11 p.m. Tuesday nigh. The home is mostly damaged, but firefighters have not reported any injuries.

Our 48 team on the scene says the structure appeared to still be under construction before the fire started.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire.

