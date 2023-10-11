Finding hope after the loss of a child

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Four years ago, baby Clara Anderson went to her Heavenly home with Jesus. Her family thinks of her every day, but instead of sitting in her grief, her mother Nicole chose to write a book to help other families find peace with infant loss.

Clara passed 4 years ago, but her family still feels her around them (Nicole Anderson)

Nicole says that He helped her through her grief (Nicole Anderson)

Nicole wrote “Another Bright Day” after her older daughter began asking questions about her little sister. For Nicole, it was her faith that helped her navigate the path of infant loss. But many times siblings are overlooked through the grieving process. Nicole wrote her book in hopes that she could help others grappling with grief.

A mother shares her story how she turned her grief into a book (Nicole Anderson)

A page from 'Another Bright Day' (Nicole Anderson)

'Another Bright Day' blurb (Nicole Anderson)

“Another Bright Day” can be found on Barnes and Noble’s website and on Amazon.

