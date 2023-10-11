Farm Burger shares tailgate tips

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - It’s the burger spot that works with local Huntsville farmers to create a fresh menu full of healthy ingredients. Farm Burger is passionate about making good, farm-fresh food accessible to everyone, and they gave us a few tips about grilling during this tailgate season.

Farm Burgers' Signature Burger (Julia Thomas)

Farm Burger is located at 930 Bob Wallace Ave SW, Building 200, Suite 219, Huntsville, AL 35801 .

