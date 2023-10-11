Deals
Dump truck overturns on Memorial Parkway

A dump truck has overturned on Memorial Parkway.
A dump truck has overturned on Memorial Parkway.(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of Memorial Parkway are closed near I-565 because of an overturned dump truck.

Huntsville police are asking the public to use alternative routes.

Drivers already on the Parkway are being diverted at Clinton Avenue.

