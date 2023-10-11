Deals
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling addresses protests and calls for justice

WAFF 48 's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - It has been 12 days since Steve Perkins was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Decatur. As the days pass, protests, vigils and other demonstrations continue in the city.

Mayor Tab Bowling is expressing his sorrow and grief for the Perkins family during this time, but also his support of peaceful protests in the city.

“My heart just breaks that we’re in this position and that there is a family and residents who are hurting over the loss of Steve Perkins,” Bowling said. “We will not stand in the way of peaceful protests.”

Bowling said he hears the public’s calls for answers but he cannot answer their calls while state investigators investigate the shooting. A spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said on Tuesday that there is no update on their investigation at this time.

At Monday night’s City Council work session, councilman Billy Jackson called for Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion’s resignation.

While Bowling did not directly address that comment, he said he supports Chief Pinion.

“This is just not something I think should be judged against him,” Bowling said. “He was in bed asleep.”

Chief Pinion released a statement on Tuesday following calls for his resignation:

“I was appointed Chief of Police by this council in May 2022 and I intend to continue to lead and serve this community and our department.”

Chief of Police Todd Pinion

