Community holds “revival” amidst arrests of protesters

WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
By Matthew King
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Members of the Decatur community gathered Tuesday night for a revival event, a time for worship and healing as they grieve for the death of Stephen Perkins, who was shot and killed by police.

The revival was an event for community members to pray, sing, dance, and worship together.

“We need reviving,” Morgan county NAACP president Rodney Gordon said. “It’s necessary for us to be revived. After this right here, we’re going to turn up some more.”

He said the gathering’s purpose was to recognize the Perkins family, but also to provide healing.

“It’s necessary to have the word of God in this,” he said. “The breakthrough will come through God. It won’t come through me or various groups. It’s about God.”

This time of prayer comes as protesters like Kurt White are being arrested during protests. She said they used excessive force to do so.

“The way they tackled me, they came at my feet, which sent me sideways,” she said. “I landed on my head on the concrete.”

She claimed the impact was so strong that she ended up with a concussion.

“It was supposed to be a peaceful thing, and they made it not,” she said.

