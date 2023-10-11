Cloudy with a few showers this afternoon and early evening.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, cloudy with a chance for showers for locations south of the Tennessee River and east of I-65, mainly Cullman, Southern Marshall and DeKalb counties. Any rainfall will be light. Temps only reaching the 70s with cloudy conditions for all locations. Tonight, any evening showers will end, gradual clearing by morning. Low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday, sun, mixed with clouds at times. Temps around 80 degrees. Thursday night, becoming cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temps around 60 degrees.

Friday, a chance of showers. Temps in the 70s. Friday night, a few evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday, more clouds will give way to mainly sunny conditions. The brighter half of the weekend. Temps in the 60s. Sunday, mostly cloudy and cool. Light drizzle and mist possible. Temps barely reach the 60s, with a few locations holding the upper 50s for daytime highs. Very cool for this time of the year.

Monday, more clouds with pockets of drizzle and mist. Cool again, temps around 60 degrees. Sun returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, but still cool with high temps in the 60s for both days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.