Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

Cloudy with a few showers this afternoon and early evening.

First Alert Forecast
This afternoon, cloudy with a chance for showers for locations south of the Tennessee River and...
This afternoon, cloudy with a chance for showers for locations south of the Tennessee River and east of I-65, mainly Cullman, Southern Marshall and DeKalb counties. Any rainfall will be light. Temps only reaching the 70s with cloudy conditions for all locations. Tonight, any evening showers will end, gradual clearing by morning. Low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday, sun, mixed with clouds at times. Temps around 80 degrees. Thursday night, becoming cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temps around 60 degrees. Friday, a chance of showers. Temps in the 70s. Friday night, a few evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low temps in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday, more clouds will give way to mainly sunny conditions. The brighter half of the weekend. Temps in the 60s. Sunday, mostly cloudy and cool. Light drizzle and mist possible. Temps barely reach the 60s, with a few locations holding the upper 50s for daytime highs. Very cool for this time of the year. Monday, more clouds with pockets of drizzle and mist. Cool again, temps around 60 degrees. Sun returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, but still cool with high temps in the 60s for both days.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This afternoon, cloudy with a chance for showers for locations south of the Tennessee River and east of I-65, mainly Cullman, Southern Marshall and DeKalb counties. Any rainfall will be light. Temps only reaching the 70s with cloudy conditions for all locations. Tonight, any evening showers will end, gradual clearing by morning. Low temps in the upper 50s and low 60s. Thursday, sun, mixed with clouds at times. Temps around 80 degrees. Thursday night, becoming cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Temps around 60 degrees.

Friday, a chance of showers. Temps in the 70s. Friday night, a few evening showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low temps in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday, more clouds will give way to mainly sunny conditions. The brighter half of the weekend. Temps in the 60s. Sunday, mostly cloudy and cool. Light drizzle and mist possible. Temps barely reach the 60s, with a few locations holding the upper 50s for daytime highs. Very cool for this time of the year.

Monday, more clouds with pockets of drizzle and mist. Cool again, temps around 60 degrees. Sun returns for Tuesday and Wednesday, but still cool with high temps in the 60s for both days.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
One person dead following two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway, police say
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death

Latest News

WAFF Future Radar
Cloudy and cooler Wednesday, slight rain chances ahead
48 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis provides us with Tuesday nights forecast.
48 First Alert: Tuesday 10 p.m. weather forecast
First Alert Weather
Another Gorgeous October Day! Increasing Cloud Cover Later Tonight
WAFF AM 6:30-7:00am – Syncbak
48 First Alert Forecast: A beautiful October afternoon with sunshine and warm temps