Cloudy and cooler Wednesday, slight rain chances ahead

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Good Wednesday morning. Skies are mainly cloudy with comfortable morning temperatures in the middle 50s, a light jacket may be needed when heading out the door.

The combination of cloud cover and a light breeze overnight have prevented any fog from developing. Today will be mostly cloudy to overcast with highs reaching the middle to upper 70s. This cloud cover is associated with a center of low pressure coming out of the Gulf of Mexico. Unfortunately, the soaking rainfall from the low pressure center will miss us off to the south and we will stay dry. Only an isolated shower or two will be possible in locations south of the Tennessee River.

Cloudy skies will stay with us overnight with lows falling into the middle to upper 50s by daybreak Thursday. Winds will increase on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and a few isolated showers late in the day. Friday will bring another cold front across the Tennessee Valley during the evening. Very isolated light rain showers are expected, but most locations will only see a trace to a few hundredths of an inch of rain with the cold front passage.

Skies will clear out for Saturday with much cooler high temperatures in the upper 60s. Sunday will be overcast and crisp with highs staying in the low to middle 60s, some periods of drizzle will be expected through the day.

