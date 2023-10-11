Bulldogs aim to turn page on season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Turnovers in a football game hinders a team from the ultimate goal of winning a game.

Multiple turnovers in a game will most likely give a team a loss.

The Bulldogs of Alabama A&M witnessed that firsthand Saturday against Jackson State in the Gulf Coast Classic losing 45-30.

Four turnovers in the game, two of those turnovers occurred in the First Quarter. The Bulldogs trailed 35-7 at Halftime.

Bulldogs Head Coach Connell Maynor will replace starter Quincy Casey at Quarterback. Xavier Lankford, the starter for the season before a knee injury will get the nod against Grambling.

“He was disappointed Quincy (Casey) was,” Maynor said. " He said he understands why he got pulled and he understands why he wasn’t starting this week. And I told him he’s got to stay ready. he has to prepare like he’s one play away. If X (Xavier Lankford) doesn’t perform in the first three series or the first half, and if we think we need to play Quincy (Casey) we will play Quincy. We have two guys that we think can help us win football games. Quincy just wasn’t there mentally we thought mentally last week, so we pulled him.”

The Bulldogs enter into their game with Grambling at 3-3 overall, and 1-2 in the SWAC. There is zero margin for error for A&M if they have any hope of winning a SWAC Eastern Division title.

“Control what you can control,” Maynor added. “I talk to our players about that all the time, control what you can control. So, we have to control what we can control and win the next football game. If we win our we’re 8-3 and 6-2 in the conference. That would mean that we would have beaten FAM (Florida A&M), that’s a guaranteed one loss, Jackson (Jackson State) already has one loss , so if either one of them lose a game, they both have two losses, we have two losses, then we have to see where the chips fall. So, again, you’re one hundred percent correct, a lot of football to be played, but we have to take care of A&M, control what we can control and that’s by winning every game.”

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 2PM in Grambling, Louisiana.

