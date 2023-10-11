Deals
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Pet Halloween Costume Photo Contest
Take Our Halloween Movie Quiz!
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run Sign-Up
Veterans Day Parade Registration
Wine & Spirits with Stephanie

250-bed expansion could ease overcrowding in Marshall County Jail

Sheriff working closely with county commissioners to add more space behind the current jail
WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When asked if the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was running out of space for inmates, Sheriff Phil Sims had this to say, “We’re out. We’ve got 196 beds and we’re averaging 320 to 325 daily population.”

This comes mere months after the completion of a renovation to the county jail which totaled $10 million.

During the renovation process earlier this year, Sims approached the Marshall County Commission regarding an expansion that will add nearly 250 beds to the jail. He also says a medical unit and kitchen could be in the works.

“It’s not gonna have all this fancy stuff. We’re not asking for a Taj Mahal, we’re asking for a basic operational jail.”

Mentions of the expansion came up during Wednesday’s commission meeting. Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says the expansion is still in the early stages of planning, and no funding has been allocated.

“Right now, my goal is to see if we can come up with the money to finance that. As of right now, I don’t have a definite answer on that,” Hutcheson says.

Sims says the commission has known about the project since the early days of the renovation.

“It wasn’t like no one knew about it, or I just threw it on at the last minute. This has been common knowledge during the time of the renovation. It’s something that has to be addressed and it’s not getting any better,” Sims says.

Sims elaborated on the growing problem by stating deputies will not stop their work due to the overcrowding. He says they will continue to eliminate crime.

“One of our main duties is to serve warrants in this county and that’s something we’re gonna do, we’re not gonna stop serving warrants,” Sims says.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Two-vehicle crash claims life of one person in Huntsville
Police identify woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway
WAFF 48's Matthew King reporting
Several shots heard in newly obtained footage of Decatur officer-involved shooting
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen...
Former Decatur Police Officer questions the actions of the officers involved in Stephen Perkins’ death

Latest News

WAFF 48's Savannah Sapp reporting
Marshall County Sheriff fights jail overcrowding with 250-bed expansion
WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
Decatur City Councilman calls on City leaders for ‘accountability’ following Steve Perkins’ death
Carlee Russell pleads not guilty
Carlee Russell’s attorneys fight to keep her out of jail in kidnapping hoax case
WAFF 48s Aria Pons Reporting
Shoals volunteer firefighters stress the importance of these departments