250-bed expansion could ease overcrowding in Marshall County Jail

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - When asked if the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was running out of space for inmates, Sheriff Phil Sims had this to say, “We’re out. We’ve got 196 beds and we’re averaging 320 to 325 daily population.”

This comes mere months after the completion of a renovation to the county jail which totaled $10 million.

During the renovation process earlier this year, Sims approached the Marshall County Commission regarding an expansion that will add nearly 250 beds to the jail. He also says a medical unit and kitchen could be in the works.

“It’s not gonna have all this fancy stuff. We’re not asking for a Taj Mahal, we’re asking for a basic operational jail.”

Mentions of the expansion came up during Wednesday’s commission meeting. Commission Chairman James Hutcheson says the expansion is still in the early stages of planning, and no funding has been allocated.

“Right now, my goal is to see if we can come up with the money to finance that. As of right now, I don’t have a definite answer on that,” Hutcheson says.

Sims says the commission has known about the project since the early days of the renovation.

“It wasn’t like no one knew about it, or I just threw it on at the last minute. This has been common knowledge during the time of the renovation. It’s something that has to be addressed and it’s not getting any better,” Sims says.

Sims elaborated on the growing problem by stating deputies will not stop their work due to the overcrowding. He says they will continue to eliminate crime.

“One of our main duties is to serve warrants in this county and that’s something we’re gonna do, we’re not gonna stop serving warrants,” Sims says.

