What to wear to Stovehouse’s Spooky Stroll this weekend

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - This weekend in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse, the alley will be transformed into a family-friendly spooky stroll with fog and child-friendly Halloween decor.

Participating shops on the alley will be handing out candy for the kids and discounts for the adults. You might even be able to get an additional discount if you come in costume. If that did not convince you to go, the participating shops are all doing fun giveaways, including giveaways of “golden tickets” for larger prizes such as gift cards, gift baskets, etc.

Have some family fun this weekend at Stovehouse (Lauren Houseknecht)

The Spooky Stroll is entirely free to attend and will kick off at 6 p.m. this Saturday, October 14.

If you’re planning to attend and the spooky season section of your closet is looking a little sparse, Belle Maison at Stovehouse has all that you’ll need.

Fall sweaters and sweatshirts (Lauren Houseknecht)

The ‘Hello Pumpkin’ sweater and the ‘Hocus Pocus’ crewneck are both perfect for this transitional, Halloween season!

Belle Maison's Halloween earrings (Lauren Houseknecht)

Belle Maison is one of the best spots around town to grab a cute pair of statement earrings. For Halloween, they’re carrying pumpkin earrings, ghost earrings, candy corn earrings, and more. The full earring collection can be found in-store and online here.

Shop adorable headwear for Halloween at Belle Maison (Lauren Houseknecht)

If earrings aren’t your thing, or if you think you might need headwear to feel fully festive for the Halloween season, Belle Maison has some adorable headbands in stock right now!

The full fall/Halloween collection can be shopped in-person at Suite 425 in Gas Light Alley at Stovehouse.

