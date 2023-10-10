Deals
Sensory friendly trunk-or-treat happening in Florence

How one non-profit is working to make sure that no child feels unwelcome this Halloween
By Ellen McDonald
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Halloween is only a few weeks away and for families with children with special needs, it can be hard to find Halloween activities planned with them in mind. Arc of the Shoals is hosting its 2nd Sensory Friendly Trunk-or-Treat on October 19 in partnership with We Are Chapel Church.

Arc of the Shoals asks participants to wear non-scary costumes and masks
Arc of the Shoals asks participants to wear non-scary costumes and masks(Dustin Phillips)

This inclusive and enjoyable event is designed to provide a delightful experience for individuals of all ages and abilities. Arc of the Shoals asks that all attendees avoid wearing scary costumes or masks to ensure a comfortable experience for all.

Woman poses with trunk-or-treat attendee
Woman poses with trunk-or-treat attendee(Dustin Phillips)

Last year, approximately 150 kids from the community attended, and this year, they hope to welcome even more! Right now, Arc of the Shoals is actively seeking volunteers to set up trunks to make this event a success. Those interested in setting up a booth can sign up here: BOOTH SIGN-UP FORM.

Here are some tips to make your trunk/booth sensory-friendly:

Non-Food Options: Consider offering non-food treats like stickers, pencils, small toys, or sensory-friendly fidgets, as some children may have dietary restrictions or allergies.

Sensory-Friendly Snacks: If you choose to provide snacks, opt for options that are less likely to trigger sensory issues, such as gluten-free, dairy-free, or allergen-free snacks.

Interactive Games: Set up simple, non-competitive games that encourage social interaction and cooperation. Games like ring toss or bean bag toss can be adapted to create a sensory-friendly experience.

Craft Station: A craft station where children can engage in creative activities like coloring, painting, or making friendship bracelets can be a hit.

This event is fit for all ages
This event is fit for all ages(Dustin Phillips)
Everyone can enjoy Halloween at this sensory friendly event
Everyone can enjoy Halloween at this sensory friendly event(Dustin Phillips)

The trunk-or-treat will be on Thursday, October 19 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at We Are Chapel Church. For more information or to sign up as a trunk decorator, please contact Dustin Phillips at 256-810-1301 or d.phillips0601@gmail.com.

