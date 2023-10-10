Deals
Search continues in Michigan for missing 3-year-old boy with special needs

The search for a missing 3-year-old boy with special needs continues in Clinton County Tuesday morning after police said that despite their efforts to find him
By Brendan Vrabel, Wells Foster, Jordyn Burrell, Amaya Kuznicki and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX/Gray News) - The search for a missing 3-year-old boy with special needs continues Tuesday in Clinton County, Michigan.

The boy, whose name has not been released, is autistic and nonverbal, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reported.

He was reported missing to the sheriff’s office just after 2 p.m. Monday. It was reported he walked away from his home and had not been seen since.

The boy was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt and gray and blue shorts. He has curly black hair. Officials said he was not wearing any shoes or socks.

Groups of police and civilian volunteers canvassed the area Monday but were unsuccessful in locating the missing child. Police said that despite their efforts to find him overnight, they have been unable to locate him.

They returned Tuesday morning to continue their search.

The sheriff’s office is asking nearby residents to check their homes, outbuildings and security cameras for potential signs of the boy.

Authorities asked residents who live in the area to also check vehicles and trees. The missing boy is reported to be a climber and could be in a tree or any other elevated structure.

“It just shows the strength of the community. It’s such a great area and community is the strongest asset we have,” one volunteer, Terry Evans, said. “It just shows it right here. We had 300 people, I think, yesterday, and I expect that much today or more. That’s just the strongest asset we got, so let’s just hope that can spread.”

Copyright 2023 WILX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

