Restaurants charging $50 cleaning fee for customers who vomit from bottomless mimosas

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SAN FRANCISCO (Gray News) – Have you ever gotten sick at brunch from bottomless mimosas? It could cost you a hefty fee at some restaurants in California.

Several eateries in the San Francisco area have adopted a new policy of charging a $50 cleanup fee for anyone who vomits in their restaurants.

According to a report from SFGate, vomit incidents have become enough of a problem that popular brunch spots like Kitchen Story and Home Plate have implemented the new fee.

A sign posted inside Kitchen Story reads,

“Dear all mimosa lovers,

Please drink responsibly and know your limits. A $50 cleaning fee will automatically include in your tap when you throw up in the public areas. Thank you so much for your understanding.”

One of the co-owners of Kitchen Story told SFGate that the sign seems to have cut down on the problem, noting that he hasn’t actually had to charge any customers the $50 fee. However, before the sign was posted, he said customers throwing up frequently.

A worker at Kitchen Story told KTVU that for a while, employees were cleaning up mess after mess, but the signage has forced customers to control their alcohol intake.

A sign posted inside the Home Plate restaurant gives a similar warning. It reads, “Please Drink Responsibly. $50 cleaning fee for any incident incur as a result of intoxication.”

Home Plate has also implemented a policy to limit customers to a 90-minute window for bottomless mimosas.

Another restaurant in the area, The Sycamore, has designated “mimosa fairies” – employees who make their way through the tables every 15 minutes or so to offer bottomless mimosa refills. However, they have ulterior motives and are trained to cut off customers who are visibly intoxicated.

