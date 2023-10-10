Deals
Representative of Steve Perkins’ family continues call for justice

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A representative for Steve Perkin’s family is continuing his call for justice following a weekend of community support from Perkins’ funeral on Saturday and a community prayer on Sunday.

Investigators say Stephen Perkins was shot and killed by Decatur Police after he allegedly pointed a gun at them while officers were following up on a tow truck driver calling them. The tow truck driver was trying to repossess Perkins truck and told police Perkins pointed a gun at him.

Dr. Brenton Lipscomb is a representative of Steve Perkins’ family. He told WAFF 48 News that the Perkins family wants to see the officers who shot Perkins be prosecuted.

“Terminate them, arrest them, prosecute them and policy change because that’s the narrative we need to be able to retrieve the justice we are looking for,” Lipscomb said.

Alabama State investigators are investigating the shooting. One spokesperson said their investigation is still ongoing and could not provide a potential end date.

Lipscomb said until then, he will continue to support civil rights attorney Lee Merritt who is representing the Perkins family and hope that protests in the community will bring about a call for justice.

“The family is overwhelmed with joy with people standing up for rights and for the right thing and I think that has just been nothing but love to the family, reassurance to the family and just a voice in the back of their mind that we’re going to get through this,” Lipscomb said.

Lipscomb added that the family appreciates the community prayer held by local pastors Sunday night but some protestors questioned why local pastors were getting involved 10 days after the shooting.

They also voiced their concerns about the pastors’ call for peace and calm instead of justice and transparency.

Carl Willingham, overseer of God’s Love Covenant Church, was one of the organizers of Sunday night’s prayer. He said a lot of their work has been behind the scenes.

“If they feel as though we showed up too late, we apologize but we’ve been more behind the scenes ever since this happened,” Willingham said, “We’ve been at the vigil, we’ve supported all of the protesting so we’ve been behind the scenes. You might not see us out front leading and guiding but we’ve definitely always been in prayer.”

