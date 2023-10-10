Deals
One person dead following two-vehicle crash on Greenbrier Parkway, police say

Fatal Crash graphic
By Kate Norum
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday morning, Huntsville Police confirm.

Police say the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. at Greenbrier Parkway and Relate Way.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one female patient was pronounced dead at the scene. A male patient was transported to Huntsville Hospital Trauma Services with non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police says the investigation remains ongoing.

